Florida teen hospitalized after getting beaten several times at group home, police say

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering from his injuries after allegedly being beaten several times by an employee of a private group home, according to Panama City police.

Police said during their investigation, detectives found that an employee of the group home allegedly hit the 15-year-old boy in the head at least 20 times with a closed and open fist.

William Corey Forrest, 29, reportedly had an fight with the child over the completion of his homework. The child suffered several injuries including lacerations, multiple abrasions, a bloody nose and black eyes.

Authorities said the child needed to be hospitalized for his injuries.

The Department of Children and Families responded and obtained statements from other residents in the home.

Authorities said in addition to child abuse charges, Forrest is also charged with deleting video evidence of the reported abuse from the facility’s security camera system and coaching the witness on what to say if questioned about the incident.

According to police, another employee of the group home Carlos Ariel Perez, 24, was there during the attack and allegedly did nothing to stop the incident.

Forrest is facing two counts of child abuse, tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness. Perez is also facing charges including principal to child abuse and child neglect.

Both were booked into the Bay County Jail.