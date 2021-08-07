Florida teen held in choking, beating of boy left in woods

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida teen is accused of choking and beating a boy, and then leaving him naked and unconscious in the woods.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old told investigators he intended to kill the boy over something the boy said about the teen’s sister.

The boy’s parents had called the sheriff’s office Monday night when he didn’t return from a bike ride. Deputies found the boy early Tuesday. They say his eyes were nearly swollen shut and his mouth was bleeding. He told investigators he knew where his attacker lived.

The teen is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping.