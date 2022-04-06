DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest has been made in a crash that killed six people in Delray Beach earlier this year.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said 17-year-old Noah Galle, now 18 is accused of driving a 2019 BMW reaching speeds over 150 mph when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying six people.

The impact caused the Nissan to flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down.

Five people in the Nissan died at the scene, and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office also said the toxicology report on Galle was clean. He has been charged with six counts of vehicular homicide.