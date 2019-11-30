Florida teen gets life in prison for fatal burglary

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman during a burglary.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the teen was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in September of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old boy broke into 58-year-old Susan Midyett’s home in 2017. He had thought she was away but then strangled her to cover up his crime.

A first-degree murder conviction normally carries a mandatory life sentence without parole. Because the teen was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he is entitled to a review of his sentence after 25 years.

