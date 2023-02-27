INDIATLANTIC, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager was found dead Sunday after a multi-agency search of the ocean off a boardwalk in Brevard County.

The Indiatlantic Police Department said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, went missing after going into the ocean near the Wave Crest boardwalk.

Police reported his disappearance about an hour after he went missing. Personnel from the police department, Indialantic Fire Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Lifeguards, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission searched for hours for any sign of the victim.

Late Sunday evening, at about 8:40 p.m., police confirmed that the teenager’s body was found. Little other information is known as of this report.