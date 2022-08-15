TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old in Flagler County was arrested early Monday morning after being caught with enough fentanyl to kill 1,585 people, according to deputies.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Jack Edward Fisher, 18, was caught selling drugs because of a text message to the wrong person.

Deputies said a random text message from Fisher was sent to Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, offering to sell an “eight-ball” of cocaine.

Mullins then told the sheriff’s office of the text message, informing them of a drug dealer in the county.

“I thank Commissioner Mullins for immediately reporting this poison peddler,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “His cooperation allowed our SIU detectives to arrange the buy-bust and get this dangerous drug off the streets.”

Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit traced the phone number to Fisher and had Mullins arrange a meeting with the 18-year-old to purchase drugs in Palm Coast.

He was arrested after approaching an undercover vehicle to sell the drugs, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said a bag of 3.17 grams of fentanyl was found on the teen, which could potentially kill 1,585 due to its potency.

Fisher was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center on charges for felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

“This poison peddler is now staying at the Green Roof Inn,” Staly said. “It’s another example of how ‘See Something, Say Something’ works.”