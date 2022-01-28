Florida teen driver under the influence kills 6 in crash, deputies say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a teenager who was driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol crashed into another vehicle at “a high rate of speed,” killing six people in Palm Beach County.

Sheriff’s officials say the 17-year-old driver who caused the late Thursday crash suffered minor injuries. The teen was driving a 2019 BMW when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying six people.

The impact caused the Nissan to flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down. Five people in the Nissan died at the scene and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.

An investigation is continuing.