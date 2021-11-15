Florida teen dies in police custody after leading officers on chase

Two multi-ethnic police officers at night wearing bulletproof vests, standing beside police cars with emergency lights flashing, behind cordon tape. The policewoman is in her 40s and her Hispanic, male partner is in his 30s.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager died in police custody after he was arrested for a carjacking and leading police officers on a chase.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday that it was launching an investigation following the death of the 16-year-old boy.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the boy carjacked a sports vehicle and led Hollywood police officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

The boy was taken into custody by Hollywood police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated him at the scene.

Miami-Dade police officers then took custody of the boy, who became unconscious a short time later.