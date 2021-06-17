Florida teen charged after 6-year-old fatally shoots himself

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager is facing charges after a 6-year-old boy fatally shot himself with a gun.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday and charged him with culpable negligence.

Investigators say the teen accidentally shot himself the day before after he started playing with the gun while his grandmother was sleeping.

The family says a friend brought the gun into the house.

Detectives say they charged the teen because he had the gun earlier and left it where the youngster could find it.

The dead child was being raised by an uncle because his parents are in prison.

