WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the ‘violent robbery’ of a 79-year-old woman in West Palm Beach.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, security cameras captured the Sept. 8 attack. Footage released by the police department showed the woman walking down the sidewalk pushing a cart.

The video shows a hooded man approaching her from behind and snatching the cart out of her hands, sending her tumbling to the ground. Police said she laid there for eight minutes, struggling to get back up.

Police said the security cameras also captured the suspect as he went back into his home. The 17-year-old reportedly admitted to doing the crime was charged with robbery without a firearm and aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.