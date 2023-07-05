LAUDERHILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering in a Florida hospital after a Fourth of July fireworks accident.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue paramedics rushed the boy to Broward Health at around 1 a.m., according to a report from NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The teenager was left with burns to his face and had to have some of his fingers partially amputated. Officials stated that the boy was likely trying to light mortar-style fireworks at the time of the incident, but his grandmother told WPLG that he was just cleaning up spent fireworks at the end of the night.

The grandmother told WPLG that he thought the firework was “done,” but when he picked it up, it ignited in his hand.