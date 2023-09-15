HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is being sought after a 15-year-old Florida boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday evening.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 15-year-old was riding his bicycle on Case Road, east of State Road 29 in Labelle, which is about 33 miles from Fort Myers, when he was hit from behind by a car.
Trooper said the boy was propelled into a ditch and died at the scene.
The driver, who is believed to be in a white SUV, fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.
The crash remains under investigation.