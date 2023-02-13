TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy from Ft. Myers was charged with DUI after authorities said he crashed an SUV into the home of an unsuspecting family.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was trying to park his 2002 Toyota SUV in a residential driveway located near the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Fairfax Drive in Fort Myers. However, instead of hitting the brake, he accelerated.

Troopers said the front of the SUV smashed through the home occupied by five people, including two children.

While there were no injuries reported, the teen was placed under arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) and DUI property damage. It is unknown if the boy was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

A neighbor who spoke with NBC affiliate WBBH said the family living inside the home was renting, and will now need a new place to stay.