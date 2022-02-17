Florida teen arrested for 5th road-rage shooting 2 days after jail release

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old accused of multiple road-rage shootings in Florida has been arrested again.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Emanuel Bullard was arrested for a fifth incident after a victim recognized him on the news.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident with the latest victim happened in December 2021.

Bullard, who was out on bond for the previous reports, was placed under arrest.

Sheriff John Mina took to Twitter, posting in part, “I’m confident he will remain in jail this time.”

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

