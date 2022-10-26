PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teenager was arrested Wednesday after a 5-year-old was shot in a car late Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, the 5-year-old’s father said he thought the teen had flagged him down as he was driving in the area of Oakcrest Drive and 5th Way so he turned his car around.

The father told deputies that when he drove up, the teenager started arguing with him and pulled out a handgun.

The 5-year-old’s mother said the teen appeared to be walking away but then she heard gunshots.

The child’s father drove to State Road 20 and Keuka Road, where they were met by emergency personnel, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the child was flown to a Gainesville hospital and had surgery early Wednesday. The child is listed in critical, but stable condition.

An 8-year-old child was also in the car and was hurt from the windows shattering, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager was found later in the evening.

Deputies said the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle.