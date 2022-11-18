TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old girl to death in Kissimmee, WESH reported.

According to the report, police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Kensington Apartments and found Paola Pagan with life-threatening injuries.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.

Police classified Pagan’s death as a homicide and identified a teen who lives at the apartment complex as a “person of interest.” Police said the 17-year-old confessed to stabbing Pagan and showed them evidence.

He was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center, where he is being held without bond.

The report did not mention the teen’s name or what charges he faces at this time. News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

This story is developing.