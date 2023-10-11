INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The hometowns of the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Indiana County have been released by Pennsylvania State Police.

The information of the known victims is as follows:

Jamar Montae Porterfield Herriot, Jr., 22, of Homestead, PA (deceased) Male, 18, of Chicago, Illinois Male, 18, of Arcadia, Florida Male, 20, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Male, 19, of Braddock, Pennsylvania Male, 22, of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania Female, 19, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Female, 23, of Pennsylvania (unconfirmed hometown) Female, 19, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Due to safety concerns, the victims names are being withheld at this time.

The 18-year-old male of Chicago, Ill. is still in critical condition, but is expected to survive. The other surviving victims are all in stable condition.

According to state police, investigators believe that a confrontation occurred inside the building between several individuals and that other uninvolved persons in attendance were accidentally struck by gunfire.

Troopers are withholding information about the suspect at this time, as well as the identity of the person or entity that rented the Chevy Chase Community Center for the night of Oct. 8.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000, and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible for this shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.