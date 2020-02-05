Florida teen admits to killing family’s toy Poodle in angry rampage, investigators say

Florida

by: WESH 2

Courtesy Volusia Co. Sheriff’s Office

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) —A Deltona man is in jail on animal cruelty charges after he admitted to killing one family dog and striking another one several times, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin S. Ilardo, 18, was arrested Tuesday night on one felony count of animal cruelty in the fatal attack on the family’s toy poodle, and an additional misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for striking a Boston terrier, investigators said.

Deputies responded to the suspect’s home on Lehigh Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that Ilardo had gone on a rampage in the house.

When deputies arrived, Ilardo told them he was angry with his parents and took his anger out on the Boston terrier, striking her several times with his hands and his shoe. He said he realized what he was doing was wrong, and he put the dog in a bathroom so he wouldn’t hurt her anymore.

When Ilardo called his father to tell him what happened, Ilardo became angry again, started breaking items in the house and then struck and killed the poodle with a wooden dowel, according to the report.

Deputies recovered the poodle’s body as well as the 15-inch dowel Ilardo used in the attack.

Deputies also located the Boston terrier in the bathroom, and while she did not have any visible or apparent injuries, the family indicated they may seek an evaluation by a veterinarian.

Ilardo remained in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday morning on $6,000 bond.

