TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cybercrime operation on the dark web was shut down after an Orlando teen used cryptocurrency to commit identity theft and launder money.

Justin Vassell, of Orlando, is accused of running a complex cybercrime operation using cryptocurrency to buy bundles of stolen personal information to open credit cards and buy hundreds of thousands worth of merchandise.

The FDLE arrested Justin Vassell, Jacqueline Vassell, Shannon Vassell, Deonte Benejan and Lawrence Dority for illicitly purchasing more than $350,000 worth of merchandise, including ammunition and firearm materials. The group would allegedly sell those items to pawn shops around Orlando to get cash.

The mastermind behind this complex cyber fraud scheme thought he could avoid detection by using stolen identities and cryptocurrency to conceal the crimes,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “But through the diligent efforts of my Statewide Prosecutors and FDLE agents, the entire scheme was exposed and the criminals involved arrested.”

The initial investigation began after a business owner suspected Justin stole around $90,000. Further investigation revealed he criminally victimized more than 70 citizens and 10 online merchants in his criminal scheme.

All suspects involved are facing charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. These charges are compromised of 90 predicate incidents including criminal use of person identification information, money laundering, extortion and dealing in stolen property.

Justin is facing additional charges of grand theft of $100,000 or more, extortion and criminal use of personal identification information of more than 30 people.

If convicted, he could face up to 135 years in prison.