BUNNELL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida high school student who was arrested last week after he allegedly attacked a teaching assistant after she took his Nintendo Switch away will be prosecuted as an adult, according to reports.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported the 17-year-old Matanzas High School special needs student will be prosecuted as an adult after surveillance cameras from inside the school captured dramatic footage of him knocking the teacher’s aide unconscious.

Deputies said surveillance footage showed the student walk briskly over to the teaching assistant and shove her “several feet.” She hit her head on the floor and the impact knocked her unconscious.

The teenager, who deputies said is 6’8″ tall and weighs 270 pounds, allegedly kicked and punched at the woman’s back and head while she laid on the floor. The teacher’s aide was rushed to the hospital with what deputies described as “severe injuries.”

The high school student was taken out in handcuffs. Video showed him spit toward the victim twice and scream at her that he is going to kill her while being taken away, according to WESH.

The 17-year-old is now being held in the Flagler County jail on a $1 million bond. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the victim, she is recovering at home after the attack.