Florida 15-year-old accused of accidentally shooting and killing 2 friends

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida say two teenagers are dead and their 15-year-old friend is accused of shooting them.

Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells news outlets the shooting happened Monday while the teens were visiting a friend’s house.

Zabaleta says the 15-year-old grabbed a gun that discharged, accidentally killing another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old. He said one bullet killed both teens. They both died at the scene.

He says the teen was taken into custody and faces manslaughter charges. The names of the teens haven’t been released. No further details were immediately available.

