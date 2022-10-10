BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen accused in a deadly crash that killed a mother and injured six others in Broward County was laughing in court Monday, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.

The 15-year-old is accused of crashing a stolen car into several other vehicles while fleeing from police in August.

WTVJ said that the teen’s laughing prompted Judge Stacy Ross to interrupt the proceedings to ask, “Are you seriously laughing right now?”

The handcuffed 15-year-old doubled over in the jury box trying to stifle his laughter with his face in his hands, the news station said.

Some of the teen’s family was sitting in the back of the courtroom whispering for him to stop. WTVJ said the judge asked the bailiff to remove the teen from the courtroom.

The teen is currently charged as a juvenile. Broward assistant state attorney Ross Weiner told WTVJ that the teen may be charged as an adult before his next court appearance.

A mother of three, Maria Tellez-Valderrabano, was killed in the crash.

“She died without even saying goodbye to her kids,” the victim’s sister, Emily Feria, told the news station last month. “I’m going to fight … whatever I have to do … if I have to stand at the state’s attorney’s office every day.”