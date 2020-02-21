Florida teacher washed out student’s mouth with hand sanitizer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — School officials in Florida have suspended a middle school teacher after an investigation found she used hand sanitizer to wash out the mouth of a student who was talking too loud in her class.

The Palm Beach County school board voted Wednesday to suspend Guyette Duhart for 10 days without pay for the Oct. 14 incident at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington.

The report says the student told administrators that Duhart grabbed a bottle of hand sanitizer and pumped it into his mouth.

The teacher told investigators she held it near his mouth and the student pumped it into his mouth.

