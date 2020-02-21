Florida teacher washed out student’s mouth with hand sanitizer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post) — School officials in Florida have suspended a middle school teacher after an investigation found she used hand sanitizer to wash out the mouth of a student who was talking too loud in her class.

The Palm Beach County school board voted Wednesday to suspend Guyette Duhart for 10 days without pay for the Oct. 14 incident at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington.

The report says the student told administrators that Duhart grabbed a bottle of hand sanitizer and pumped it into his mouth.

The teacher told investigators she held it near his mouth and the student pumped it into his mouth. 

LATEST STORIES:



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states"

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss