Florida teacher missing since last month is police department’s ‘number one priority’

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH 2) — A 70-year-old middle school teacher from Port Orange has been missing since last month and police say the case is their number one priority.

Robert Heikka disappeared on Oct. 25 and there’s been no sign of him since. Police say he was last seen at his home in Port Orange and may be in his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala bearing FL tag KRZI78.

Bob Heikka has worked in Volusia County schools since 1989 and he’s been teaching at Creekside Middle school since 2002, so when the beloved teacher and colleague was a no-show on Oct. 26, staff went to Heikka’s home in the Waters Edge subdivision where he lives alone. There was no answer at his home, so they went to police.

Heikka was seen leaving home in his car Oct. 25 and the same day investigators said Heikka’s cellphone was tracked to the area of I-4 and State Road 44. After that, the phone became inactive. Detectives have searched the area on foot and done flyovers, but haven’t had any success.

Police said there’s been no banking or credit card activity that might lead them to the missing man and they’ve gotten no indication from family and friends that Heikka had health, personal or professional challenges.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

