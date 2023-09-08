TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher is behind bars after hitting a four-year-old with autism twice while at school, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that 48-year-old Stacy Strnad, who worked at Indian River Elementary School in Edgewater, is reportedly on leave as the investigation continues.

According to the report, police accused Strnad of pulling the four-year-old by the arm, which caused the child to fall and hit their arm on a bookcase. The child suffered a minor injury to that arm.

“Volusia County Schools has followed all protocols in immediately responding to this incident, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter,” a statement WESH obtained from Volusia County Schools said. “VCS takes any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students and trust of our parents very seriously. We will continue to strive to foster a safe and respectful learning environment for all students. Any such behavior that does not align with these standards will not be tolerated.”

Strnad is reportedly being charged with child abuse.