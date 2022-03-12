Florida teacher hit student with autism while on camera, police say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/WESH) — A Florida teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a student in the face, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that teacher Candice Bartell, 53, was accused of hitting a student with autism in the face while working at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary.

Cocoa Beach police said Bartell was caught on camera trying to open a classroom door with the student standing next to her when she hit her in the face. The student jumped back after being hit, according to police.

Police said Bartell told them it was a “playful tap” that she did as a form of affection when the girl was happy or excited.

However, the child’s father told officers the student did not like being touched on the face, expressing shock at the video.

According to WESH, it is against school policy to touch students on the face. Bartell was placed on leave amid an internal investigation.

Bartell was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm-aggravated assault, according to her jail record.