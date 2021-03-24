Florida teacher fired for prescribed medical marijuana use

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2011, file photo, medical marijuana clone plants are shown at a medical marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif. College students are most likely to try marijuana, inhalants and alcohol for the first time during the summer, not the school year, according to the report released Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, by […]

COCOA, Fla. (WESH) — The Brevard County School Board has fired a teacher for using medical marijuana prescribed by a doctor, even after she pleaded for her job in front of the board.

Space Coast Junior-Senior High School teacher Allison Enright was fired because federal regulations say the active ingredient in marijuana, THC, violates the requirement for a drug-free workplace.

State law allows medical marijuana use, but district policy has not been updated and does not specifically permit it. Enright disclosed her use of the drug when she received medical care for an injury from being pushed down by a student. Board members say the disclosure gave them no choice but to fire her or lose federal funding.

“I want to make it clear. I do not do drugs. I don’t smoke pot. I don’t get high. I take two pills per day,” Enright told the school board. “Space Coast Junior-Senior is my home, and I want to go back. You have the ability to make that happen. Please, let me go back home.”

“This is a schedule-1 drug. I do not necessarily agree that it should be. But I don’t make that law,” school board member Cheryll McDougall said. “And we are a drug-free workplace. And that’s what I have to base my decision on at this point.”

School board members expressed regret at firing Enright and said they would work on policy changes to try to avoid similar situations in the future.