Florida teacher dies after contracting COVID-19 days after her mom died of virus

Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) – A Brevard County teacher has become the second Central Florida educator to die this week after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Johnson Middle School teacher Elizabeth Toro died this week of COVID-19. Her passing came two days after her mother’s death from the same disease.

The teachers union said it’s not clear if she caught the disease at school.

In a statement, the school district wrote:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Ms. Toro’s family, friends and coworkers, and to the students whose lives she impacted in such positive ways during her five years as a BPS employee.”

The district has provided grief counselors to help students and teachers through the pain. There have been other cases at the school, but not enough to cause a closure.

Districtwide, 52 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the most recent week for which statistics are available. The district has reported 904 total cases since Aug. 31. In the most recent week, 39 students were infected, along with 13 employees.

Toro was 52, and a five-year employee of the district. She was admired by her fellow teachers.

Toro’s colleagues said she had these fantastic relationships with her students and was a mother figure to many.

