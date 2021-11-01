Florida teacher charged with child abuse days after being named ‘Teacher of the Year’

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida educator was charged with child abuse against a student just two days after being named a Teacher of the Year at the school. Caroline “Melanie” Lee is facing a felony child abuse charge following her arrest Friday.

Lee was arrested after calling a student into her classroom to speak privately and allegedly striking the female student on the face.

Lee denied physically harming the student, telling a police officer that she only wanted to talk to the student.

The confrontation was instigated by an Instagram post about Lee being named Teacher of the Year after a student made comments questioning the win.