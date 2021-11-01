Florida teacher charged with child abuse days after being named ‘Teacher of the Year’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida educator was charged with child abuse against a student just two days after being named a Teacher of the Year at the school. Caroline “Melanie” Lee is facing a felony child abuse charge following her arrest Friday.

Lee was arrested after calling a student into her classroom to speak privately and allegedly striking the female student on the face.

Lee denied physically harming the student, telling a police officer that she only wanted to talk to the student.

The confrontation was instigated by an Instagram post about Lee being named Teacher of the Year after a student made comments questioning the win.

