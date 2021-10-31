Florida teacher charged with abuse days after school honor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida educator was charged with child abuse against a student just two days after being named a Teacher of the Year at the school.

Caroline “Melanie” Lee is facing a felony child abuse charge following her arrest Friday. Lee was arrested after calling a student into her classroom to speak privately and allegedly striking the female student on the face.

Lee denied physically harming the student, telling a police officer that she only wanted to talk to the student.

The confrontation was instigated by an Instagram post about Lee being named Teacher of the Year. Comments by the student questioned the win.