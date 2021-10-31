Florida teacher charged with abuse days after school honor

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA use ONLY.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida educator was charged with child abuse against a student just two days after being named a Teacher of the Year at the school.

Caroline “Melanie” Lee is facing a felony child abuse charge following her arrest Friday. Lee was arrested after calling a student into her classroom to speak privately and allegedly striking the female student on the face.

Lee denied physically harming the student, telling a police officer that she only wanted to talk to the student.

The confrontation was instigated by an Instagram post about Lee being named Teacher of the Year. Comments by the student questioned the win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss