Florida teacher arrested for slamming student to the ground, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) —An environmental science teacher at St. Cloud High School has been arrested after police said he slammed a student to the ground Tuesday on campus.

Jason Parks, 44, was breaking up a fight Tuesday afternoon when police said he pushed one of the students involved against a wall and then slammed the student to the ground.

According to an arrest affidavit, video footage from the school camera system captured the incident. Police said the student did not appear to be fighting back.

The video has not been released.

Parks was arrested Wednesday on a charge of child abuse-simple battery.

Osceola County school officials said Parks has been reassigned out of the school until all investigations have been completed.

He started employment with the Osceola School District in January of 2015, and has served as a substitute teacher and teacher.

Parks has been a teacher at St. Cloud High School since November 2018.

LATEST STORIES: