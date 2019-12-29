Florida teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, police say

Florida

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Walton County school teacher is arrested after soliciting a romantic relationship with a student and sending inappropriate photos via text message.

Robert Hartness, 52, was arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on a Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant. 

Hartness is a teacher at South Walton High School in Santa Rosa Beach.

The charges stem from a student who reported the teacher sent inappropriate images and attempted an inappropriate relationship with her over text message, WCSO adds.

Hartness is charged with soliciting a romantic relationship with a student as an authority figure and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. He was arrested and booked into the Okaloosa County Saturday, Dec. 28. He was denied bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss