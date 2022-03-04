Florida teacher accused of inappropriately touching teen girls

PAHOKEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher was charged with simple battery after police said he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old girl and grabbing two others by their throats.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported Thursday that Stephen Goodman, 52, was accused of touching a student’s chest on Jan. 25. The student was said to be in Goodman’s fifth period class at Pahokee Middle-Senior High School.

An arrest report said another student saw the incident happen.

An arrest report said this wasn’t the first time Goodman was accused of touching the girl. The student reported Goodman to the school board for another incident on Oct. 29 when he was accused of putting his hands on her waist.

The report said the student described other situations where Goodman allegedly touched her or made comments on her body.

Police concluded their investigation after the girl’s mother asked not to prosecute and just ask the man to not harass her daughter.

The Palm Beach County School District Police Department said that while investigating the more recent allegation, two other girls came forward saying that Goodman put his hands on their throats on the same day.

WPTV reported that the School District of Palm Beach County put Goodman on a non-student contact position while the investigation continues. They did not comment on the details of the situation.