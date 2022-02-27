Florida teacher accused of breaking 3-year-old’s femur

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A teacher was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking a 3-year-old girl’s femur.

A witness said the child’s dress got wet, and while Samantha Forester was changing the girl’s clothes, she heard a loud pop. At that time, she called for staff to come in, and someone took the girl to Sacred Heart Hospital.

The incident happened in a bathroom where there are no cameras.

The child’s mother said she is a registered nurse and works overnight. She got off of work at 7:30 a.m. and dropped the girl off at school.

She said she was asleep when she received a call from Forester, who’s the girl’s teacher. The mother doesn’t believe her child’s leg just popped and said it takes a lot of force to break a femur.

The arrest report does not state if she worked for a public or private school in the county.

Forester was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail on a charge of aggravated child abuse..