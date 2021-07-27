Florida tax collector tells exmployees to get vaccinated or find a new job

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surge across much of Florida, the Orange County tax collector has told his employees to get vaccinated by the end of August, or find a new job.

Tax Collector Scott Randolph said Monday that he’d been considering the new policy for weeks for his workforce of 316. He says the agency that collects property taxes, processes auto titles and issues driver’s licenses can’t be shut down.

Local governments have started implementing safety protocols that were nullified in a May 3 executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The positivity rate for the virus in the county of 1.4 million residents has tripled to 14% from about 4.3% a month ago.

