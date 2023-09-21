TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Target stores in Florida and across the country will soon deliver Starbucks straight to guests’ cars with a new drive-up feature.
Starting in early October, Target said Drive Up with Starbucks is rolling out to more than 1,700 stores with both a Starbucks Café and Drive Up service.
Target guests will be able to get their favorite Starbucks beverages and snacks through a curbside order pickup.
Here’s how it works:
After placing a Drive Up order and receiving a notification that their order is ready, the guest will indicate that they are on their way to pick up their order in the Target app.
The guest will then receive a prompt to place an order from Starbucks. They will click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order. After completing the check-in process, a Starbucks barista will begin preparing the order.
Once the guest taps “I’m here” in the Target app, a Target team member will bring their Drive Up purchase and their Starbucks order to their car.
According to Target, the service is available in the following states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware*
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey*
- New Mexico
- North Carolina*
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania*
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- West Virginia*
- Wisconsin
* At select stores