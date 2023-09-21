TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Target stores in Florida and across the country will soon deliver Starbucks straight to guests’ cars with a new drive-up feature.

Starting in early October, Target said Drive Up with Starbucks is rolling out to more than 1,700 stores with both a Starbucks Café and Drive Up service.

Target guests will be able to get their favorite Starbucks beverages and snacks through a curbside order pickup.

(Target)

Here’s how it works:

After placing a Drive Up order and receiving a notification that their order is ready, the guest will indicate that they are on their way to pick up their order in the Target app.

The guest will then receive a prompt to place an order from Starbucks. They will click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order. After completing the check-in process, a Starbucks barista will begin preparing the order.

Once the guest taps “I’m here” in the Target app, a Target team member will bring their Drive Up purchase and their Starbucks order to their car.

According to Target, the service is available in the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware*

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey*

New Mexico

North Carolina*

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania*

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

West Virginia*

Wisconsin

* At select stores