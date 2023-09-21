TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Target stores in Florida and across the country will soon deliver Starbucks straight to guests’ cars with a new drive-up feature.

Starting in early October, Target said Drive Up with Starbucks is rolling out to more than 1,700 stores with both a Starbucks Café and Drive Up service.

Target guests will be able to get their favorite Starbucks beverages and snacks through a curbside order pickup.

(Target)

Here’s how it works:

After placing a Drive Up order and receiving a notification that their order is ready, the guest will indicate that they are on their way to pick up their order in the Target app.

The guest will then receive a prompt to place an order from Starbucks. They will click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order. After completing the check-in process, a Starbucks barista will begin preparing the order.

Once the guest taps “I’m here” in the Target app, a Target team member will bring their Drive Up purchase and their Starbucks order to their car.

According to Target, the service is available in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado 
  • Delaware*
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa 
  • Kansas 
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan 
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana 
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey*
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina*
  • North Dakota 
  • Ohio 
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania*
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • West Virginia* 
  • Wisconsin 

* At select stores 