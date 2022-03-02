Florida T-Mobile customers personal information may be selling on dark web, AG says

POLAND – 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration a T-Mobile logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Personal information from millions of Floridians exposed during last year’s massive T-Mobile data breach is now listed for sale on the “dark Web,” according to the Florida Attorney General.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said it is “extremely important” that consumers who had their personal information exposed “take immediate action to secure and protect their identities.”

Moody said the data breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including more than 4 million Floridians, and compromised consumers’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.

“Recently, a large subset of the information in the breach was found being offered for sale on the dark web— a hidden portion of the internet where cybercriminals can buy, sell and track personal information,” Moody said.

She urged anyone whose information was compromised by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps: