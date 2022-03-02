Florida T-Mobile customers personal information may be selling on dark web, AG says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Personal information from millions of Floridians exposed during last year’s massive T-Mobile data breach is now listed for sale on the “dark Web,” according to the Florida Attorney General.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said it is “extremely important” that consumers who had their personal information exposed “take immediate action to secure and protect their identities.”
Moody said the data breach impacted more than 53 million individuals, including more than 4 million Floridians, and compromised consumers’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
“Recently, a large subset of the information in the breach was found being offered for sale on the dark web— a hidden portion of the internet where cybercriminals can buy, sell and track personal information,” Moody said.
She urged anyone whose information was compromised by the T-Mobile breach to take the following steps:
- Sign up for an identity-theft protection service. In the immediate wake of the breach, T-Mobile offered two years of free identity protection services through McAfee’s ID Theft Protection Service to anyone affected.
- Consider placing a free credit freeze on credit reports. Identity thieves will not be able to open a new credit account in the consumer’s name while the freeze is in place. Consumers can place a credit freeze by contacting each of the three major credit bureaus:
- Equifax — Visit: Equifax.com/Personal/Credit-Report-Services/Credit-Freeze/ or call 1(888) 766-0008
- Experian — Visit: Experian.com/Freeze/Center or call 1(888) 397-3742
- TransUnion — Visit: TransUnion.com/Credit-Freeze or call 1(800) 680-7289
- Place a fraud alert on credit reports. A fraud alert tells lenders and creditors to take extra steps to verify a consumer’s identity before issuing credit. Fraud alerts can be placed by contacting any one of the three major credit bureaus.
- Visit T-Mobile’s website. T-Mobile’s online safety and identity-theft protection webpage is dedicated to help consumers learn more about common mobile fraud schemes and safety tips. To access the website, click here.