Florida surpasses 50K total COVID deaths since start of pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 50,000 people have died in Florida due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state’s latest weekly pandemic data report.

For the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, the Florida Department of Health’s report says there are 3,485,163 cumulative COVID-19 cases, an increase of 75,998 from the week of Sept. 3 to Sept. 9.

From Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, the total number of COVID-related deaths stands at 51,240. That is an increase of 2,468 deaths from the previous week’s report.

The positivity rate over the past week was 11.2%, according to the DOH. Last week’s percentage was 13.5%. Cumulatively, the state’s new COVID case positivity is 21.3%, the weekly report shows.

Vaccination numbers across the state continue to show a decline in doses administered. According to FDOH’s report, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, an additional 145,542 people were vaccinated for COVID-19. Just over 157,000 people were vaccinated in the week prior.

The current cumulative total of doses administered reported in the DOH weekly data is 13,427,208 compared to the previous report of 13,281,666.