Florida surpasses 2 million total COVID-19 cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 5,105 new coronavirus cases in Saturday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state over 2 million since the pandemic began just more than a year ago.

New cases reported (2,004,362 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 5,105

Friday: 5,140

Thursday: 5,093

Wednesday: 4,599

Tuesday: 4,791

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 112,184 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.08% were positive.

Friday: 7.08%

Thursday: 6.35%

Wednesday: 6.17%

Tuesday: 7.16%

Monday: 7.86%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.39% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 5.39%

Thursday: 5.02%

Wednesday: 5.56%

Tuesday: 5.57

Monday: 5.95%

New Florida resident deaths (32,713 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 62 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 32,713. The total of non-resident deaths is 624.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 62

Friday: 53

Thursday: 94

Wednesday: 55

Tuesday: 101

New hospitalizations (83,381 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 192

Friday: 192

Thursday: 211

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 277

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 4,819,429 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 2,529,934 have received their full two-dose series, and 145,041 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,144,454 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Friday: 109,396

Thursday: 139,495

Wednesday: 106,503

Tuesday: 125,936

Monday: 85,849

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 117,769

Deaths: 1,577

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 70,089

Deaths: 1,524

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,399

Deaths: 775

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,763

Deaths: 630

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,248

Deaths: 680

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,654

Deaths: 1,218

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,022

Deaths: 435

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,505

Deaths: 313

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,140

Deaths: 420

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,872

Deaths: 37

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.