Florida surpasses 1.9M total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,459 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,903,682.

New cases reported (1,903,682 total since start of pandemic):

  • Saturday: 5,459
  • Friday: 5,922
  • Thursday: 6,640
  • Wednesday: 7,128
  • Tuesday: 5,610

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 115,976 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.41% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Friday: 7.41%
  • Thursday: 6.74%
  • Wednesday: 6.86%
  • Tuesday: 7.55%
  • Monday: 8.46

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.61% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Friday: 5.61%
  • Thursday: 5.18%
  • Wednesday: 5.23%
  • Tuesday: 5.99%
  • Monday: 6.50%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,734 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 110 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,734. The total of non-resident deaths is 546.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Saturday: 110
  • Friday: 146
  • Thursday: 138
  • Wednesday: 127
  • Tuesday: 148

New hospitalizations (79,242 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Saturday: 221
  • Friday: 277
  • Thursday: 272
  • Wednesday: 260
  • Tuesday: 308

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,973,782 total people vaccinated):

  • Friday: 78,612
  • Thursday: 56,844
  • Wednesday: 46,208
  • Tuesday: 43,623
  • Monday: 49,904

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 111,141
Deaths: 1,498

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,412
Deaths: 1,440

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,939
Deaths: 742

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,804
Deaths: 592

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,265
Deaths: 647

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,954
Deaths: 1,139

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,257
Deaths: 399

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,218
Deaths: 303

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,739
Deaths: 397

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,789
Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

