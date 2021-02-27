Florida surpasses 1.9M total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 5,459 coronavirus cases Saturday to bring the cumulative total to 1,903,682.

New cases reported (1,903,682 total since start of pandemic):

Saturday: 5,459

Friday: 5,922

Thursday: 6,640

Wednesday: 7,128

Tuesday: 5,610

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 115,976 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Friday. Of those tests, the state says 7.41% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Friday: 7.41%

Thursday: 6.74%

Wednesday: 6.86%

Tuesday: 7.55%

Monday: 8.46

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.61% on Friday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 5.61%

Thursday: 5.18%

Wednesday: 5.23%

Tuesday: 5.99%

Monday: 6.50%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,734 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 110 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Saturday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,734. The total of non-resident deaths is 546.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 110

Friday: 146

Thursday: 138

Wednesday: 127

Tuesday: 148

New hospitalizations (79,242 cumulative since pandemic began):

Saturday: 221

Friday: 277

Thursday: 272

Wednesday: 260

Tuesday: 308

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,973,782 total people vaccinated):

Friday: 78,612

Thursday: 56,844

Wednesday: 46,208

Tuesday: 43,623

Monday: 49,904

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 111,141

Deaths: 1,498

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,412

Deaths: 1,440

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,939

Deaths: 742

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,804

Deaths: 592

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,265

Deaths: 647

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,954

Deaths: 1,139

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,257

Deaths: 399

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,218

Deaths: 303

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,739

Deaths: 397

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,789

Deaths: 29

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.