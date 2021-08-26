Florida surgeon general leaving position next month

Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees listens during a news conference at a COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium, during the new coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s surgeon general will leave his position next month when his contract comes to an end.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office confirmed the news, that was first reported by Florida Politics, on Thursday night in an email to WFLA. According to Press Secretary Christina Pushaw, Dr. Scott Rivkees will depart from the Florida Department of Health when his contract ends in September.

“The contract was extended to the full extend of our abilities in law,” Pushaw said.

According to Pushaw, law allows an employee interchange agreement for up to two years for an assignment to a position appointed by the governor. The agreement with Dr. Rivkees when he was appointed surgeon general in June 2019 was extended to “the maximum extent possible” this year and will allow him to serve in the position through Sept. 20, she said.

“We thank Dr. Rivkees for his meaningful work during the most challenging pandemic of our lifetime,” Pushaw said. “We appreciate his service to the people of Florida and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Before he became Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Rivkees served as the chair of the University of Florida College of Medicine’s department of pediatrics as well as physician-in-chief at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.

According to the governor’s office, an announcement will be coming soon about who will be the next surgeon general after Dr. Rivkees departs.