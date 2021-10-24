Florida surgeon general refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.

The Florida Senate president sent a memo to senators saying it was disappointing to learn of the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky and asking visitors to be respectful.

Dr. Joseph Ladapo offered to go outside but the senator wanted to meet in her office. Polsky was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, but had not made it public.

Ladapo was appointed to the post of Florida surgeon general by Gov. Ron DeSantis.