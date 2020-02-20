Florida surfer captures drone video of dozens of sharks on beach

Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A group of sharks seemed to be enjoying their day at an inlet at New Smyrna Beach.

Resident Jeremy Johnston was in the water Tuesday when he and others noticed the sharks.

Johnston grabbed his drone and captured images of the sharks as they enjoyed their day. The sharks seem to be either black tip sharks or spinners in the knee-deep water.

WESH 2 has learned there is a large amount of bait fish in the water that the sharks feed on, but also know that, being the shark bite capitol of the world, the sharks are always there.

