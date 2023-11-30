TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida law granting certain rights to crime victims does not apply to the Tallahassee police officers whose identities were concealed after using lethal force, the Florida Supreme Court said Thursday.

The court overturned a decision from the First Court of Appeal, which ruled in favor of the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PFBA), a statewide police union that sought to keep the officers’ identities private.

The PFBA filed an emergency injunction after the City of Tallahassee proposed releasing the names of two officers who fatally shot suspects during separate incidents in May of 2020. Each shooting was investigated by a grand jury, which determined the lethal encounters were “lawful and justifiable use of force,” court documents state.

The issue worked its way through the courts over the years and ended up appearing before Florida Supreme Court justices. The constitutional amendment in question, Marsy’s Law, was approved by Florida voters in 2018. It establishes several rights for crime victims and is often cited as the reason why police choose not to release their names.

The Florida Supreme Court concluded that Marsy’s Law “does not guarantee a victim the categorical right to withhold his or her name from public disclosure.” According to court documents, justices believe a victim’s identity is not covered by part the law blocking the release of “information or records that could be used to locate or harass” them.

“Protecting crime victims from being located – as opposed to identified – is a meaningful distinction,” justices wrote in their opinion. “For exposure of a crime victim’s location creates a threat of physical danger that exposure of his or her name does not generally pose.”

Justices also mused about if withholding a victim’s name conflicts with a defendant’s right to “confront at trial adverse witnesses,” as described in Article I of the Florida Constitution, and how it could factor into gathering evidence and other aspects of the legal process. As noted previously, neither case involving the Tallahassee police officers made it to trial following a grand jury investigation.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled in favor of the City of Tallahassee and the News Media Coalition, an international group of media outlets that advocates for press freedom.

“Our decision instead is limited to the determination that Marsy’s Law does not guarantee to crime victims a generalized right of anonymity,” the court’s opinion states.

Justices Muñiz, Canady, Grosshans and Francis concurred with the court’s opinion. Justice Labarga concurred in result only, while Justice Sasso did not participate.