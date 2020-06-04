Florida Supreme Court blocks assault weapon ban from ballot

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News Services) – An effort to put the question of banning so-called ‘assault weapons’ before voters in 2022 has been blocked by the Florida Supreme Court.

The court ruled the ballot language was misleading because it said currently owned assault weapons could be registered and exempt from the ban, but the amendment actually would have only exempted the current owner from the ban.

The weapons themselves would be illegal if they were transferred to another owner.

Former NRA President Marion Hammer considers the ruling a victory.

“This was a great win for law-abiding gun owners in Florida. The Supreme Court agreed with our contention that the ballot summary was deceptive and would fool voters,” said Hammer.

Opponents of the amendment also took issue with the way it defined assault weapons, arguing it would have banned virtually all long guns capable of holding more than one round at a time.

However the court did not weigh in on that issue.