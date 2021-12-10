Florida students reporting alarming Snapchat messages may have thwarted mass shooting, police say

by: Chantal Da Silva

Posted: / Updated:

Daytona Beach Police Department

(NBC News) — Police in Florida say two students at a Daytona Beach university may have thwarted a mass shooting by reporting concerning messages shared in a Snapchat group to campus security.

Speaking at a press conference, Daytona Beach Police Department Chief Jakari Young said officers arrested John Hagins, 19, a student at the private Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, early Thursday morning over an alleged “plot to shoot up” the campus.

Young said Hagins had threatened to carry out at an attack like the deadly 1999 mass shooting at the Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, before students left school for the winter break.

