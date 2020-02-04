Florida students raise money for Veteran Honor Flights

by: CNN Newsource, WPTV

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CNN/WPTV) – A group of Florida teens are raising money for veterans.

The students at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach have collected almost $9,000 for “Southeast Florida Honor Flight.”

The group flies survivors of World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War, and any veteran with a terminal illness to Washington DC to visit their memorial.

“The few of us that remain, we have the privilege of helping our kids to, to see not only what we went through but why we went through it so that they understand that freedom and, I think, liberty and the things we enjoy and take for granted cost something, and it did, it cost much,” said Charles Chick Phillips, a World War II veteran.

Some of the students plan to join the veterans for this year’s Honor Flight trip.

