Florida students honor classmate who saved mother, son in Virginia Key

MIAMI (WFLA/CNN) – Friends and classmates held a memorial for a fallen Florida high-schooler who lost his life saving his mother and son from drowning in Virginia Key.

17-year-old Cristian Burgos was a senior at Booker T Washington High School in Miami and was at the beach Tuesday when a mother and her nine-year-old son got in trouble in the current.

Cristian dove into the ocean to save them which he did, they both survived. Sadly, he did not.

His classmates honored the teen they call a hero by gathering on the football field .

His teachers say Burgos was an exceptional student who served as a role model for others.

A memorial service for the teen will be held on Sunday.

The family of Burgos has set up a GoFundMe account to assist in paying for different expenses.