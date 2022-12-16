ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Seminole County Public Schools said the incident happened near Lake Brantley High School.

The two victims were said to be 14-year-old girls. One had a hurt ankle while the other did not have visible injuries.

According to WESH, the students were walking across a road when they were hit by a driver.

Police said the driver had a green light at the time of the incident, so he was not cited. However, the students got citations for not using the crosswalk, WESH reported.