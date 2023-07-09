TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jack Sweeney, the Florida college student who garnered nationwide attention for creating the Twitter account that tracked Elon Musk’s jet in real-time, has moved to Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media, Threads, which rivals Twitter, after being suspended by Twitter last year.

“ElonJet has arrived to Threads!” Sweeny shared for his first post on July 6. The account named @elonmusksjet already has 70,000 followers as of this report.

To track Elon’s jet, Sweeney uses publicly available data from the flight-tracking platform ADS-B Exchange. An account for Zuckerberg’s jet is also active on Threads, thanks to Sweeney.

In Dec. 2022, Musk, who owns Twitter, suspended Sweeney’s account tracking his jet. Musk even offered him $5,000 to remove the account. However, Sweeney declined the offer.

Now that Musk and Zuckerberg have a Threads account to track their travels, there’s one person who doesn’t yet have an account – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Back in May 2023, Sweeney created the Twitter account, @DeSantisJet, to follow the government-owned jet that DeSantis uses. The account was created amid speculation that DeSantis would announce his intention to run for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination.

“Well, you know Ron DeSantis is becoming more and more of a public figure in that he might run for the White House,” Sweeney told WFLA News Channel 8.

Just days after Sweeney created the account, DeSantis formally announced his intent to run in the 2024 election during a Twitter Spaces discussion with Musk. As of now, the @DeSantisJet Twitter account has almost 22,000 followers.

It’s unknown if a Threads account will be created for DeSantis’ jet. Currently, it appears that DeSantis hasn’t even signed up for the competitor app.

As many Twitter users began to flee the site following Musk’s takeover, Zuckerberg created Threads, a Meta-owned social media which poses a threat to Twitter. Within seven hours of the app launching, Threads had 10 million sign-ups, according to Zuckerberg, and as of Sunday, over 70 million have created an account.